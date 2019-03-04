CHARLES MONTGOMERY

MINFORD — Charles Montgomery, 68, of Minford, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence.

Born January 14, 1951 in Portsmouth, a son of Charles Montgomery, Sr. and Frances (Born) Montgomery.

He is survived by a son, Charles Keith Montgomery; daughter, Angela Montgomery; four grandchildren, Alexander Montgomery, Kerrigan Montgomery, Blake Montgomery, Kory Burge; a great grandchild, Isabella Montgomery; four brothers, James (Joyce) Montgomery, Randy Montgomery, Mark (Tammy) Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, and four sisters, Mary (Roy) Etterling, Margaret Brown, Sandy McCann and Debbie (Gerald) Horner.

Charles was preceded in death by a brother, David Matthew Montgomery.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Blaine Etterling officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.