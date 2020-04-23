SCOTTOWN-Charles Patrick "Chip" Murphy Sr., 67 of Scottown, Ohio a former Lucasville resident, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born June 12, 1952 in Slocum Heights, Wheelersburg, a son of the late Karl and Thelma Craft Murphy.

Chip was a mechanic and former employee of Lucasville Auto Sales and Salvage. His hobby was impersonating Elvis Presley.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Clevenger Murphy August 18, 2011; one son, Karl Raymond Murphy; and one brother, Raymond "Jock" Murphy.

Chip is survived by his former caregiver and companion, Rebecca Reeder Murphy of South Webster; three sons, Charles Murphy Jr. of South Webster, Kyle Murphy of South Webster, and Christopher Andrews of New Boston; four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; Step-daughter, Becky (Joe) Ellis of Lucasville; two brothers, Carl Galen (Mary) Murphy of Chillicothe; and two sisters, Linda (Butch) Charles of Wheelersburg and Nancy Musick of Lucasville.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the convenience of the family in Lucasville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.