NEW BOSTON — Charles W. "Spud" Newman, 75, of New Boston, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. He was born July 14, 1944, in Minford, a son of Charles W. Newman and Margaret Tolbert Newman.

He is survived by one daughter, Beth Hood, of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sons, Kevin E. Newman, of Portsmouth; Scott Newman, of Portsmouth; 3 grandchildren, Nathan Hood and wife Allyson, of Friendship; Megan Hood, of Wheelersburg; Brooklynn Hood, of N. Myrtle Beach; his twin sister, Charlene Frame and husband Mark, of Chillicothe; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary, with Pastor Kenny Estep officiating, with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.