MCDERMOTT — Charles Julius Prose, 92, died October 25, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1927 in Rushtown, Ohio to the late Daniel and Mary (Simon) Prose. Charles was married to Margaret Koenig Prose almost 70 years and spent the last two years at Hill View Retirement Community. He lived his whole life in McDermott, Ohio. In the early 1950's he built a home for his family, including sons, Bill (who died in Vietnam in 1969), Gary, who passed away in 2011 and was married to Debbie, and John and his wife Rita. He is also survived by his grandson Aaron (Nancy) Prose; sister, Jovita (Mac) McBroom; and brothers, Walter (Patricia) and Robert (Judy) Prose. He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Andy and an infant baby boy; sisters, Rita (Carl) Montavon and Clara; and brothers, Paul (Helen), Edward (Sue who is still living), Joseph (Peggy Jo) and Donald (Marie and former sister-in-law Betty who are still living).

In addition to his immediate family, Charles was loved by his many other family members and life-long friends. He had been a steel mill worker for many years, worked as a farmer, gravel truck driver and backhoe operator prior to retirement. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and caring for his beautiful property. He made many new friends at Hill View during his final years. Charles was always "doing for others" and like to "get up and go".

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pond Creek, West Portsmouth, Ohio with Father Nicholas Droll, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Friends may call at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Monday November 4, 2019. The recitation of the Rosary with be at 6:30 p.m.

Following the burial a special 1:30 p.m. luncheon/reception will be held at Hill View. All family and friends are welcome. In Charles memory his family asks you to please consider contributing to Hill View's Eden Fund, which enhances the living environment of the community. Special thanks is warmly extended to all of the Hill View staff and Hospice who took such wonderful loving care of Charles.

