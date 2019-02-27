CHARLES A. RAPP, JR.

PARIS — Charles Albert Rapp, Jr., 83, of Paris, TN, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence. Born November 10, 1935 in Pike County, a son of the late Charles Albert Rapp, Sr. and Macie McCain Rapp, he was a plant engineer for Gandys Dairy where he retired after 41 years. He was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean War. He served two years, eight months later he was recalled due to the Bay of Pigs & Cuban Missile Crisis and served for an additional year. Charles was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan and enjoyed coaching little league. He also was of the Christian faith and enjoyed singing gospel music.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Jeter Rapp; three daughters, Diane (James) Stinson of Bowling Green, KY, Becky (Link) Stanfield of Brownwood, TX, Frances (Tom) Bates of Henry, TN; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Joy Nakanchi; two sons, Douglas Edward Rapp, Joe Edward Bradford; four sisters, Mabel Knore, Murble Green, Avanell Ellsberry, Pauline Rapp, and one brother, Minford Rapp.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Cline Rawlins officiating. Burial will be at Owl Creek Cemetery in Lucasville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.