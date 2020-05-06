My memories of Charlie have remained strong through the years. Working with him during good times and bad times at SOCF was an honor...he adored his family and was a true friend to me and my family. To Celeste, Ciera, Tyeshia and all his loved ones my family and I send love, hugs and prayers through the coming hours and days. May your memories sustain you - I hope you know there are many of us sending you our virtual support with love today and always. May God bless and keep you today and always ❤ Love from our family to you, Sally and Larry McChesney

SallyAnn McChesney

Friend