PORTSMOUTH- Charles Edward Rogers, 59, of Portsmouth, passed away Thurs., April 30, 2020 at SOMC. He was born Nov. 23, 1960 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Charles Manuel and Marjorie Elizabeth Williams Rogers. Chuck retired as a lieutenant from SOCF and he was currently working as a counselor and safety officer at ASCEND Counseling & Recovery Services. He received an Associate Degree from Hocking Technical College and was a 1979 PHS graduate. He attended Beulah Baptist Church and was a member of the Trinity Masonic Lodge #9. Charles was a wonderful and loving father, friend and uncle to his family. Surviving are a son, Philip (Sarah) Maxon; two daughters, Tyeshia Maxon Rogers and Ciera Emmie Rogers; two sisters, Karen and Tenice Rogers; a nephew and niece whom he reared, Terrell Rogers and Kiona Rogers; and the mothers of his children, Celeste Adams, with whom he made his home, and Shonda Maxon. He is also survived by several other beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Charles M. Rogers, Jr. and Darlene Crawford. There are to be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.