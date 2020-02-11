PORTSMOUTH - Charles Otto Schouster, age 89, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born February 5, 1931 in Portsmouth to William and Mae (York) Schouster. Charles attended East High School and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army as a welder during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life, Maudie Stiltner, in 1951 and worked for 35 years as a Senior Technician for Dow Chemical. Charles had many interests. He played the guitar, piano, and harp. He enjoyed checkers, being outdoors, sitting in the sun, and gazing at the stars. He liked hunting ginseng and four-leaf clovers, loved boating and tinkering with cars. He attended both Camp Bennett Christian Baptist and Meade Pentecostal churches; he loved God and his family.

Charles is survived by three sons, Charles E. Schouster of Hampton, VA, Joseph Schouster of Portsmouth, Terry Schouster of Hobe Sound, FL; two daughters, Sandra Dee Rawlins (David) of Portsmouth, Tammie Mault (Marion) of Vincenza, Italy; brother, Donald Schouster of Portsmouth; sisters, Margaret (Benny) Jones of Ashville, Maudie (Frank) McGuire of Ashville; ten grandchildren, Joshua (Cassy) Rawlins, Nicole Rawlins, Brandon, Barry and Dustin (Heather) Schouster, Tiffni Clement, Cassi Schouster, William Charles Schouster, Quinn and Ethan Mault; five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gavin, Bryson, Preston, Noah; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maudie, in 2016; a son, Tom Schouster; two brothers; three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fond memories of Charles and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.