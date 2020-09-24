Charles Shumway

MINFORD – Charles Thurman Shumway, 76, of Minford, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. Born November 25, 1943 in Scioto County, a son of the late Ferd and Gertrude Parsons Shumway, he retired from USEC and was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Skaggs Shumway; one son, Greg (Karen) Shumway; one daughter, Sherri (Donald) Lambert; four grandchildren, Tiffany Lambert, Rachael Shumway, Tanner (Kaitlyn) Lambert, Sarah Shumway; one sister, Diane Chamberlin, and one brother, Gary Shumway. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Alison Shumway.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mark Bales officiating. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Vasculitis Foundation – www.vasculitisfoundation.org or American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc. (AARDA) – www.aarda.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.