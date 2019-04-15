CHARLES LOUIS SNEDECOR

PORTSMOUTH — Charles Louis Snedecor, 91, of Portsmouth, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born June 13, 1927 in Portsmouth to the late Willard Snedecor and Edith Burke Snedecor.

Charles enlisted in the U.S. armed forces in 1945, serving in the Army and Air Force. He was employed by the Goodyear Atomic Corporation 40 years from 1948 to 1988 as a process operator.

Charles was united in marriage for 54 years with Inez Brown on October 8, 1955.whom preceded him in death on August 21, 2009. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Snedecor and James Snedecor; and four sisters, Virginia Davis, Dorothy Flannery, Ruth Craft and Olive Snedecor.

Charles is survived by two daughters, Susan Shaw and husband William of Portsmouth and Terri Snedecor of Portsmouth; and three special nieces, Judy Craft Jenkins, Diane Davis Aeh and Susie Craft Ashley. He was a wonderful father and was greatly loved by his daughters. They were blessed.

He was a member of Twin Valley Baptist Church, and James Dickey Post #23 American Legion.

He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds on TV and listening to their games on his radio.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Memorial Burial Park with Pastor Don Noel officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Honor Detail of James Dickey Post #23 American Legion. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Edgewood Abbey Mausoleum at Memorial Burial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the children's programs at Madison Missionary Baptist Church, Route 335, Minford, Ohio 45653, or to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Arrangements are under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth.