CHARLES E. STAMPER

MCDERMOTT — Charles E. Stamper, 90 of McDermott died Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home. He was born December 26, 1928 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Jesse Green and Golden Ethel Walters Stamper. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Stamper who he married May 5, 1951, a grandson, Dustin Dunlap, and a sister, Maxine Gevedon.

He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired Operating Engineer and member of the Operating Engineers Local 18 for over 50 years. He was a member of the Nauvoo Masonic Lodge #769, a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Syrian Shrine. He was also a member of Nauvoo United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a son, Bryon (Sue) Stamper of McDermott, 2 daughters; Eve (Ted) Vanderpool of Lucasville and Tami (Dan Hardy) Dunlap of McDermott, 4 grandchildren; Michael (Teresa) Vanderpool, Lori (Stephen) Cooper, Nick (Maggie) Dunlap, and Dylan (Arishala) Stamper, step granddaughter, Abby Holm, 11 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Rodney Stamper of Tallahassee, FL. and Jesse Stamper of Chillicothe, 5 sisters; Marcella Wallace of Dayton, Nadine Sandlin of West Union, Dee Bishop of Perry, FL., Tina Bramblett of Bainbridge, GA., and Paulette Byrd of Tallahassee, FL., along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and a Masonic Service by Nauvoo Masonic Lodge #769. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park with military graveside rites provided by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call starting at 12:00 PM noon on Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.