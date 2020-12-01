NEW BOSTON - Charles E. Vaughn Sr., 74 of New Boston passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. He was born August 12, 1946 in Portsmouth a son of the late Walter and Norma (Garrett) Vaughn. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam, a 1964 graduate of Glenwood High School, a member of New Boston Eagles, loved playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

Charles is survived by two sons, Charles E. Vaughn Jr. and wife Kristi, Jason Vaughn, a daughter Angie Munn and husband Jarrod all of Wheelersburg; two sisters, Shirley Conn and Janet Piatt both of New Boston; eight grandchildren, Ashley Edler, Amber Buffinger, Alexis Vaughn, Brooke Goodson, Landon Vaughn, Haylie Vaughn, Gabby Munn and Makenna Munn; three great grandchildren, Kindred, Froylan III and Maxton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pam Shaw.

Due to Covid conditions services will be held at a later date under the direction of D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Online condolences may be made at dwswickfuneralhome.com.