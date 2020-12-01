1/2
Charles Vaughn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BOSTON - Charles E. Vaughn Sr., 74 of New Boston passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. He was born August 12, 1946 in Portsmouth a son of the late Walter and Norma (Garrett) Vaughn. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam, a 1964 graduate of Glenwood High School, a member of New Boston Eagles, loved playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

Charles is survived by two sons, Charles E. Vaughn Jr. and wife Kristi, Jason Vaughn, a daughter Angie Munn and husband Jarrod all of Wheelersburg; two sisters, Shirley Conn and Janet Piatt both of New Boston; eight grandchildren, Ashley Edler, Amber Buffinger, Alexis Vaughn, Brooke Goodson, Landon Vaughn, Haylie Vaughn, Gabby Munn and Makenna Munn; three great grandchildren, Kindred, Froylan III and Maxton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pam Shaw.

Due to Covid conditions services will be held at a later date under the direction of D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Online condolences may be made at dwswickfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved