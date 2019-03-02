DR. CHARLES WILSON

LUCASVILLE —

Dr. Charles Warne Wilson, 73, of Lucasville, Ohio and Marco Island, Florida passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Riverbend House in Wheelersburg.

He was born May 9, 1945, in Bluefield, West Virginia a son of the late Charles Milton and Helen Warne Wilson.

Chuck was a member of the Cornerstone United Methodist Church of Portsmouth and an associate member of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Marco Island, Florida, and a member of The Gideons International. He taught a Senior High Sunday School class for many years and spent much time with youth activities and Chrysalis. He served on the boards of both churches. He was an active Rotarian for many years and served on its board and served on the board of the Scioto Area Foundation for 11 years.

Chuck served on the Valley Board of Education for 24 years. During that time two new schools and the athletic complex were completed. He was given a place in the Valley Local School District Hall of Fame in honor of his work there.

He was a 1963 Portsmouth West High School graduate, a 1967 Ohio University graduate Bachelor of Science in Biology, a 1971 graduate of the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, and a 1976 graduate of the Ohio State University College of Orthodontics. He served in the US Public Health Service and was a US Coast Guard veteran receiving the Sikorsky Award for participating in a life-saving mission at his Miami Beach Base. He thoroughly enjoyed his time spent with his patients and creating beautiful smiles in his practice of orthodontics from 1976 to 2006.

After retiring he played shortstop in the Marco Island Senior Softball League, and was active in the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron serving as the education officer. In addition to spending time with his family and serving his community, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.

Chuck was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Dawn See.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Alice Shaw Wilson, whom he married February 9, 1963, in Portsmouth; two daughters, Sherri (David) See of Lucasville, Melissa (Donald) Hamms of Lewis Center, Ohio; two sons, Matthew (Amy) Wilson of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Andrew (Robyn) Wilson of Berea, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Kyle See, Benjamin and Jacob Hamms, Eliana Wilson and Emma Wilson; a brother, James (Sharon) Wilson of Westerville, Ohio; his mother-in-law Mary Whaley of Lucasville; three nephews, Chadwick, Christopher, and Joshua Wilson.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church with Tom Charles officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery where military graveside rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Riverbend House for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Scioto Area Foundation or Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.