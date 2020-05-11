PORTSMOUTH-Charlotte Ann (Stephens) Green, 73 of Portsmouth went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Rosemount Pavilion. She was born October 30, 1946 in Portsmouth to the late Elmer and Ruby Bond Stephens. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Mullins. She was a 1964 graduate of Portsmouth West High School, received her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University, and later received her Master's Degree from Bowling Green University. She retired from Clay School District as a teacher. She had a passion for teaching and for the children she taught. She loved attending several churches around the area and was a member of OEA and NEA. Charlotte is survived by a daughter, Kari (Anthony) Raines of Portsmouth, a son, Scott Kenneth Green of Minford; 4 grandchildren, Jadyn Green, Austin Raines, Alyssa Raines, and Drew Raines; 3 brothers, James (Betty) Stephens, Bill (Karen) Stephens, and Jeff (Nancy) Stephens, and a sister, Laura Copas, along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Riverbend House and Rosemount Pavilion for all their love and care. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you donate to Heartland of Hospice in Charlotte's memory. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com. There will be a live stream of the funeral service Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating on the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Facebook Page.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.