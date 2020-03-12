LUCASVILLE-Charlotte Louise Kelley, 81, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born July 21, 1938 in Stout, Ohio a daughter of the late Martin and Ethel Easter Jordan.

Charlotte was a retired Activity Director for Hillview Retirement Center and attended Howard United Methodist Church on Camp Creek. Her favorite hobbies in life were taking sightseeing bus tours and collecting White Fenton Hobnail Glass.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hannibal Earl "Tom" Kelley, March 14, 2003.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Mike (Bev) Kelley of Minford and Marty (Anita) Kelley of Waverly; one daughter, Sheila (John) Robbins of West Portsmouth; four grandchildren, Nicholas Kelley, Allison Robbins, Amanda Tackett, and Hannah Robbins; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Estil "Shorty" Jordan of West Portsmouth; and three sisters, Doris McGlone of Lucasville, Juanita Jenkins of Pleasantville, Ohio and Sharon Long of Lucasville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Joe Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from noon till the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Charlotte's name may be made to the Hillview Healthcare's Activity Fund, 1610 28th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.