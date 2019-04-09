CHARLOTTE (ELLIOT) PEARCE

PORTSMOUTH — Charlotte (Elliot) Pearce, age 53, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. Charlotte was born September 18, 1965, in Portsmouth to Mary (Sowards) Bentley of Portsmouth, and the late James Elliott, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Terrie Cook, and a granddaughter, Kerstein Simpson.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Westwood, of Portsmouth, sons, Eli Spriggs, of Lancaster, and James Pearce, of Portsmouth, brother, James Elliott, Jr. and a sister, Lisa Elliott, both of Portsmouth, two grandchildren; Kolton Crusan and Kira Simpson, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with visitation for family and friends from 11:00 until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Melcher Hammer Funeral Home