PORTSMOUTH — Charlotte Louise Tindall, age 75, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home. She was born April 2, 1944 in Portsmouth to Willard and Bernice (Swords) Craft. She attended Apostolic Church on Milldale Road and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Anita) Tindall Jr. of Portsmouth; 2 grandchildren, Zachariah Tindall and Catelin Tindall; one sister, Phyllis Craft of Lapier, MI.; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, in 2015; one brother, James Lunsford; and two sisters, Donna Boehm and Joan Craft.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Randy Schintzius officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. and Thursday one hour before the service at the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneral Home.