CHERYL L. ELLIS

WHEELERSBURG — Cheryl L. Ellis, 65, of Wheelersburg died peacefully Monday, May 13th with family by her side at Kobacher House in Columbus. Cheryl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Steven C. Ellis in 2017.

Cheryl volunteered for 20+ years at the Porter Twp Ambulance Squad. Cheryl worked the majority of her career at the Aristech Chemical Plant. A 1970 Valley High School graduate, she was an avid quilter and homemaker in her free time. Cheryl was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Lloyd, Kentucky. She always found great joy in watching both of her boys play sports and was their biggest cheerleader.

She is survived by her son, Christopher S. Ellis, his wife Laura and their three children - Chase, Grace and Caylin Ellis all of Columbus, Ohio; her son Casey M. Ellis, his wife Lisa, his son Austin and their son Alexander all of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by her brother Michael Adkins and his wife Sharron Adkins along with numerous brothers and sisters in law, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Gary Arthurs officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 to 6:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.