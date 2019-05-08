CHERYL L. KING

WHEELERSBURG — Cheryl L. King, 68 of Wheelersburg, OH., formally of South Shore, KY., passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. She was born September 28, 1950 in Portsmouth, OH., a daughter of Iola "Darlene" Alexander King and the late Herman "Toby" King.

Cheryl was a Registered Nurse for Professional Case Management. She loved Poetry, Writing, and Movies. During her battle with cancer she was always an inspiration to other cancer patients.

Along with her father Toby she is preceded in death by one sister Kimberly King.

Left behind to cherish her memory along with her mother Darlene are one son Chris King of Wheelersburg, OH., one brother Terry King of South Shore, KY., two sisters Ginger (Keith) Cooper of South Portsmouth, KY., and Tina Marie King of South Shore, KY., along with several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

At Cheryl's request there will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to James Cancer Research Center 460 West 10th Avenue Columbus, OH. 43210. Morton Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonfh.com