Chester Holsinger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Holsinger.
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

COLUMBUS-Chester Holsinger, 78 of Columbus, formerly of West Portsmouth went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born May 7, 1941 in Portsmouth to the late Gordon and Ocie Cooper Holsinger.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Holsinger and 2 grandchildren.

Chester is survived by his wife, Linda Sias Holsinger, 2 sons; Gordon Holsinger and Shawn Sias, 5 daughters; Melinda Villegas, Karen Murphy, Linda Macklewood, Tammy Holsinger, and Cynthia McDonald, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother, Eugene Holsinger, a sister, Charlotte Mantel, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Roy Bennett officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 11:00 AM on Friday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.