COLUMBUS-Chester Holsinger, 78 of Columbus, formerly of West Portsmouth went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born May 7, 1941 in Portsmouth to the late Gordon and Ocie Cooper Holsinger.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Holsinger and 2 grandchildren.

Chester is survived by his wife, Linda Sias Holsinger, 2 sons; Gordon Holsinger and Shawn Sias, 5 daughters; Melinda Villegas, Karen Murphy, Linda Macklewood, Tammy Holsinger, and Cynthia McDonald, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother, Eugene Holsinger, a sister, Charlotte Mantel, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Roy Bennett officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 11:00 AM on Friday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com