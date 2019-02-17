CHESTER V. SHIVELY

FRIENDSHIP —Chester "Chet" Vernon Shively, 87, of Friendship, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bridgeport Health Care Center. He was born October 11, 1931 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Paul Chester and Emma Elizabeth Bolton Shively.

Chester was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a graduate of the former Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton. Chet had been a driver for the former Life Ambulance Co. and had worked as a mechanic and in a machine shop in Dayton. He had served 14 years in the National Guard and was an amateur radio operator under the call sign WD8QOE.

His wife, Candice Dee Strohm Shively, whom he married November 13, 1981 in Washington, DC, preceded him in death September 23, 2014.

Surviving are his sons, Paul Shively of Raceland, KY, Joshua Collis of Las Vegas, NV, Gabe Collis of LA and Kyle Collis of NC; three daughters, Cheryl (Rick) Lemons and Cristy (Ronald) Randall, all of Dayton, and Mary Braden of Denton, TX; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A sister, Dolores Elene Saunders, also preceded Chester in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rosemount with Bishop Gene Cooper officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 205 North St., Lucasville, OH 45648.

