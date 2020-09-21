1/
Chris Spencer
LUCASVILLE-Christopher Ray Spencer, 39, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 as a result of an ATV accident.He was born February 1, 1981 in Portsmouth, a son of Steve and Teresa Evans Spencer of Lucasville.

Chris was recently promoted to Ohio Director of Sales for the Presto Foods/PFG Company in Monroe, Ohio. He was a 1999 Valley High School graduate and current President of the Valley Athletic Boosters. Chris proudly served the Lucasville Masonic Lodge as a member and a Past Master. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, loyal Cincinnati Bengal fan, season ticket holder and tailgater, and all things Valley Indians.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Wendy Penwell Spencer whom he married August 19, 2001 in McDermott; his daughter, Kensie Spencer; his son, Bryson Spencer; and one brother, Michael Spencer of Lexington, Ky.

Due to current health restrictions, a private Masonic Funeral will be conducted at noon, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Valley High School Stadium to allow proper social distancing and protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lucasville Masonic Lodge, PO Box 180, Lucasville, OH 45648



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
