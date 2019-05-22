Christian Matney

CHRISTIAN MITCHELL MATNEY

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Christian Mitchell Matney, infant son of David Matney and Katie Harrison died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was born November 21, 2018 in Cabell, Huntington.

Along with his parents, he is survived by 2 sisters; Reagen McSorley and Laura Harrison, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Ryan Brown officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfunerlhome.com.
