BELLBROOK — Christina Marie Niekamp, 40 of Bellbrook, Ohio, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born September 2, 1978 in Portsmouth to David Albert and Pamela Jean Thacker Lester. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Helen & Fred Lester and Helen & Oscar Thacker, along with a special friend, Arick Gittner.

Christina was a 1997 graduate of Portsmouth West High School and attended The Ohio State University. She was employed at Intelligrated, a division of Honeywell, as a Senior Business Development Specialist. She was a proud supporter of the Bellbrook Eagles and community.

Along with her parents, Christina is survived by her daughter, Zoe Marie Niekamp and her father Mitch Niekamp, sister, Cinamon (Tim) Wellington and niece, Paisley Grace, special friends; Zoe Richards, Ann Jewett, and Alisha Adkins, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home (1310 3rd Street, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663) for an educational fund for her beloved daughter. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bellbrook at a later date.