MINFORD - Christine (Smith) Ferrell, Age 69, of Minford, daughter of the late Dewey and Pauline (Farley) Smith, went to be with her beloved husband of fifty years, James Clifford Ferrell and their infant son, Jason, to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020. Christine loved shopping especially on QVC, she even recorded it to watch later. She also liked to watch westerns, listen to gospel music, buying jewelry, bowling, going to yard sales and she especially enjoyed being with her family.

Christine is survived by four sons, Millard Smith (Rhonda) of South Webster, James Clifford Ferrell Jr. of Minford, Christopher Ferrell (Stella) of North Carolina, and Tyler Ferrell (Morgan Thornsberry) of Minford; one brother, Keith Smith (Renee) of South Webster; two sisters, Joyce Montgomery (Jim) of Minford, and Wealthy Neff (Steve) of South Webster; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, one of whom she holds in her arms in heaven. In addition to her parents, husband, son and great-grandson, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnold Adkins, William Smith and Dewey Smith; one sister, Rita Cunningham.

Funeral Services will be held 12:00 (noon), Saturday, February 1, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON Funeral Home in South Webster with Ethan Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Pinkerman Cemetery in South Webster. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home to cover funeral expenses. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.