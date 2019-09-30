PORTSMOUTH — Christine "Tina" Bowman Howard, 58, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born October 3, 1960 in Portsmouth to the late Paul and Janet Bowman, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Bowman, her sister, Susan Sparks, and sister-in-law Susan Bowman. Tina was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, and a former secretary for the late Vernal G. Riffe.

Surviving are her children; Andrew Howard, of Columbus, Michael Howard, of Columbus, and Natalie Painter, of Riverside, CA., two brothers; Tim Bowman, of Canton, and Scott Bowman, of Orlando, FL., three grandchildren; Tate Howard, Brantley Painter, and Colt Painter, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.