PORTSMOUTH —Carried off in waves of love, Christine Pennywitt, 67, of Portsmouth, drifted into the river in the sky on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born October 3, 1952 in Ironton to the late Arville and Gladys Pauline Blackburn Kimbler, Sr.

Christine knew no stranger, danced without music and never sat down for more than a minute, except to bicycle through town or kayak through the creeks. She dedicated her Summer days to boating on the Ohio River with her loving crew at the Shawnee Boat Club, always getting into mischief and working on her tan, which never ceased to fade. A self-appointed doctor, researcher, investigator, and occasional instigator, Christine was selflessly devoted to caring for all those who crossed her path, whether joining a friend on their doctor's visit or creating a cure-all herself. Devoted mother to four, who each claim to be the favorite, one of ten children, who also claim to be the favorite, and a doting grandmother of four grandbabies who all claim to have the coolest grandmother. Christine reigned as the matriarch of her large family, representing unwavering strength and unyielding determination 'til her very last breath.

A graduate of Rock Hill High School, she worked in the offices of Dr. John Walker and Dr. David Walker and she was an active member of the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion Auxiliary. Christine loved spending her days with her family and in the outdoors.

She married her husband, David Ray Pennywitt in Portsmouth on March 15, 1977. He preceded her in death August 15, 2006.

Surviving are one son, David Shane (Michelle) Pennywitt of Portsmouth; two daughters, Rachel (Nathan) Parks of Catlettsburg, KY and Terra (Michael) Murray of Wheelersburg; one brother, Chris (Frannie) Kimbler of Franklin Furnace; her best friends and companion, Larry Edwards of Portsmouth; six sisters, Juanita Kimbler of Franklin Furnace, Lois Lowe of Dayton, Ortha Collins of Marion, Pauline (Fred) Moore of Xenia, Connia (Tom) Eicher and Valrie (Tim) Collins, all of Ironton; five grandchildren, Madyson Murray of Dallas, TX, Jordan Reyes of Catlettsburg, KY, Haden McGlone of Georgetown, KY, and Baylen Haywood and Casey (Justin) Stapleton Clevenger, all of Wheelersburg; two great-granddaughters, Jules and Jolee Clevenger; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her husband and parents, Christine was also preceded in death by her son, Richard William "Robo" Webb II; and three brothers, Wallace Kimbler and his wife Elsie, Hayes Kimbler and Arville Kimbler, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. and one hour prior to services Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

