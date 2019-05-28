CHRISTINE D. ROSE

WHEELERSBURG — Christine Delores Rose, 87, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia. Born March 19, 1932 in Greenup County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Cecil and Mary (Smith) Sloas, she was retired waitress and homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Risner of Wheelersburg, Cindy Knittel of Wheelersburg; a son, Tim Lawrence of Portsmouth; 5 grandchildren, Chris Risner, Kevin Risner, Ashee Colvin, Mandy Lawrence, Matt Lawrence and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Arthur Rose on August, 17, 1985; four brothers, Roy Sloas in infancy, Lewis Sloas, John Sloas, Bill Sloas and a sister Sally Carpenter.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com