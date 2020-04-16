PORTSMOUTH-Christopher Eugene Boyd, 31 of Portsmouth died Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1988 to the late Mary Rose Collins Boyd and Michael Wallace Boyd Sr. who survives.

Along with his father, he is survived by his fiancé, Hannah Childs, 3 daughters; Jayden Angelina Rose Ann Boyd, Aniyah Childs, and Paisley Hartley, a son, Trey Sperry, a grandmother, Martha Collins, a brother, Michael Boyd Jr., 5 uncles; Roger Meadows, Mark Meadows, Danny Nesbit, Robert Collins, and Keith Collins, 2 aunts; Pam Dale and Lois Ann Arthur, 2 nephews; Dakota Boyd and Michael Boyd III, a niece, Jaylynn Boyd, along with several cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.