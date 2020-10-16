1/
Christopher Copp
1947 - 2020
LUCASVILLE-Christopher Fletcher Copp, 73, of Duck Run, Lucasville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 5, 1947 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Ralph "Stumpy" and Josephine "Jo Jo" Rickey Copp.

Chris was a retired Vice President for the former Daniels and Head Insurance Company and owner/operator of Copp Farms. He was a 1965 graduate of Northwest High School and loved farming, golfing and spending precious time with his family.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Rickey Copp.

Chris is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay Burggraf Copp whom he married October 31, 1969 in McDermott; two sons, Christopher Joseph (Tanya) Copp of Lucasville and Ryan (Jennifer) Copp of McDermott; and four grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, Benjamin, and Elizabeth.

Due to the pandemic private graveside services will be conducted in Rushtown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
