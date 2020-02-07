LUCASVILLE-Christopher Allen Days, 29, of Lucasville went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from SOMC Hospice.

He was born January 26, 1991 in Portsmouth, a son of David Allen and Dianna Renee Lynn Days.

Christopher was a 2013 graduate of Vern Riffe School and attended STAR Inc. He also attended New Hope Freewill Baptist Church.

He is also survived by his grandparents, William Arthur and Patricia Ann Boldman Lynn of Lucasville, and Bobbie Jean (the late Roscoe Days Jr.) Days of Lucasville; two uncles, Bill Days and Raymond Mikeal Days; and his New Hope Church Family.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church on Cockrell's Run Road, Lucasville with George Grice and Dr. Gregory Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Cemetery. Friends may call 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church and an hour prior to the service Sunday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Chris's family would like to extend a special Thank You to Christ Care Pediatrics, the SOMC ICU staff and the STAR Inc staff for their tender loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Mike Crabtree, PO Box 501, Lucasville, OH 45648.