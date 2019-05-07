CHRISTOPHER SCOTT MILLS

PORTSMOUTH — Christopher Scott Mills, 37 of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Christopher was a Christian and self-employed contractor who loved WWE Wrestling, watching football, and spending quality time with his family outdoors. Christopher was the son of Cheryl (Phillip) Kilgore and the late Millard "Butch" Mills. Besides his dad, he is proceeded in death by grandparents Rita Boyer, Robert (Janet) Chandler, Cecil and Betty Jones, uncle Michael Chandler, cousin Kaylee Chandler, and best friend Bret Lute.

Besides his mother and stepfather, he is survived by sister Lynnsey Kilgore, daughters Kathryn and Whitney Mills, aunts Kandi (Rob) Bastianelli, Vickie (Richard) Pertuset, Robin (Todd) Fraley, Linda (Ronnie) Jones, Sharon (Steve) Jenkins, Liz (Alvin) Breech, uncle Rick (Pam) Chandler, cousins Justin Pierce, Kyle Pertuset, Stephanie Chandler, Becky (Rick) Walker, Kaibi Fraley, Tracy Marshall, Michael Breech, Johnny Lee and Melissa Jones, and Kristi Boshell.

Christopher is now celebrating heaven alongside his grandmother and his father, whom he missed terribly.

Services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Visitation for family only will be 5:00-6: 00 pm and friends 6:00-7: 00 pm followed by service at 7:00 pm BNM,with Pastor David Dowdy speaking.