CHRISTOPHER ALAN WARD

LUCASVILLE — Christopher Alan Ward, 51, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Lucasville. He was born December 7, 1967 in Columbus, son of Juanita Perry Ward of Wellston and the late John Ward. Christopher was married to Deanita Tackett Ward, who survives.

He worked for Rural King and was a member of the NRA.

Along with his mother and wife, Christopher is survived by his children, a dog, Sasha, Tessa Marie Ward of McArthur, Jessica Rene Ward of Chillicothe and Corie Elizabeth Ward of Wellston; stepchildren, Kenny Crabtree and Kaitlin Riley, both of Lucasville; grandchildren, Abbigail Rylee Meacham and another grandchild on the way; brothers, John (Linda) Ward of McArthur and Melvin (Angela) Ward of McArthur and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Joseph Snyder of Wellston.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sons, Matthew and Joshua Ward.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Carl Radcliff officiating. Interment will be in Bean Hill Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Christopher Alan Ward to The Ohio State University Pre-Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210.

