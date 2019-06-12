CHARLES TRIVISONNO

PORTSMOUTH — Charles (Chuck) F. Trivisonno, 94, of Portsmouth, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. He was born December 30, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Jordano) Trivisonno. He was a graduate of Case Institute of Technology, with a Master's Degree in Chemistry. He was a WW II veteran (Army/Air Force). Chuck was employed by the Goodyear Atomic Corporation in Piketon, Ohio from 1953 until his retirement in 1985, where he was supervisor of the analytical laboratory. For several years he was a volunteer for many organizations, including St. Mary's Parish and SOMC Hospice. Chuck was an avid golfer and card player and enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks.

He was passionate about his family and is survived by his three children, Pat (Mike) Bendinelli of Canton, Georgia, Mike (Patti) Trivisonno of Portsmouth, and Mary Trivisonno of Chapin, South Carolina. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Katie (George) Connolly, Chad (Heather) Bendinelli, Mark (Elizabeth) Bendinelli, Jeff (Kristen) Gohean, and Maria (Will) Shannon and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Kathryn Trivisonno and two grandsons, Eric and Kevin Trivisonno.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June, 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, with Rev. Adam Streitenberger officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice or the Salvation Army.