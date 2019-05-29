CINDY ROSE (HOWARD) STEWART

PORTSMOUTH — Cindy Rose (Howard) Stewart, age 39, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at SOMC. She was born April 12, 1980 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Rose Marie (Bradley) Howard and Edward Howard, Jr. Cindy was a graduate of Clay High School where she was a Cheerleader and played Volleyball. She attended VoTec where she earned her Dental Assistant Degree and graduated from OU Southern with a Nursing degree. Cindy was a loving mother and wife. She had a wonderful heart and a larger-than-life personality and will be sadly missed by all.

Cindy is survived by her parents, Edward and Rose Howard of South Webster; husband, Christopher Robert Stewart of Portsmouth; children, Hunter Roland Caldwell and Margaret (Margy) Rose Caldwell, both of Lucasville; a sister, Crystal Tackett and husband Rick of Lucasville; a half-brother, Ryan Messer of Columbus; step-children, Serenity, Sydnie, and Felix Stewart of New Boston; several nieces and nephews; former in-laws, Ron and Jackie Caldwell.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow at Moore Family Cemetery in Olive Hill, KY. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Fond memories of Cindy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.