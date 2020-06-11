NEW BOSTON - Clara Gladys Eggers, age 87, of New Boston, died peacefully at Westminster Thurber in Columbus under the care of Ohio Living Hospice on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born November 6, 1932 in Scioto County to Albert and Helen (Eldridge) Adkins. Clara enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Portsmouth.

She is survived by her sons, Bob (Robin) Eggers of Columbus, Tim (Kim) Eggers of Portsmouth; sisters-in-law, Joy Eggers and Hazel Shepard; special friend, Sue Hegarty and her boys, Derrick and D.J.; grandchildren, Cecily Hartley, Bobby and Katie Eggers, Shawn Eggers, Mia Beekman; great-grandchildren, Michael, Anthony, Gabriel, Noah, Shaina Taylor, Keira Watts and step-great-grandson, Jason Hartley; great-great-grandson, baby Grayson; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. Eggers in 1997; son, Cecil Eggers, in 2000; brothers and sisters, Henry Adkins, Millard Adkins, Vernon Adkins, Bob Adkins, Ethel Morgan, Sadie Perry, Betty Adkins, Jane Barker, and her favorite sister who raised her, Lucille Hughes; daughter-in-law, Debbie Eggers.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Clara's name to Ohio Living Hospice in Columbus. Due to the national health advisories, masks and social distancing are recommended for the visitation and funeral service. Fond memories of Clara and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.