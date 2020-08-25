Clara Leslie

WHEELERSBURG-Clara Bell Leslie, 67 of Wheelersburg went home to be with Jesus on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born December 13, 1952 to the late Robert Nelson and Lena Frances Bryant Roe. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond David Leslie whom she married January 30, 1971, 4 brothers, Carl, Larry, Alfred, and Robert Roe, and 2 sisters; Geneva Shye and June Blair. She previously worked at Williams Shoe Factory and was a Nurse's Aid for several years.

Clara is survived by 2 daughters; Melody (Russell) Haywood and Cindy (Sean) McHenry, 5 grandchildren; Jocelyn, Branden, Kaleb, Jacob, and Kaleigh, a great grandchild, Iveigh on the way, 5 sisters; Eunice (Paul) Leslie, Agnes (Jack) Howard, Eloise (John D.) Holbrook, Norma (Duke) Copas, and Teresa (Ralph) Horsley, special friend, Bobby Howard and Family, and many other Roe and Leslie family members.

Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Unity Full Gospel Fellowship Church in New Boston with Rev. Matthew Leslie officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call at the church on Friday starting at 4:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.