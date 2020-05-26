PORTSMOUTH - Clara Irene Rule, 74, of Portsmouth passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Best Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Wheelersburg. Born January 24, 1946 in Wheelersburg, a daughter of the late David and Phoebe Siebert Conkel, she was a retired bus driver for Happy Hearts and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by two sons, Ancel Rule, Rusty Rule; two daughters, Cyndi Wasson, Jerri Livingston; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Roseanne Carter; one brother, Clarence (Sandy) Conkel, and two sisters-in-law, Donna Conkel, Mary Conkel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ancel "Hank" Rule on March 9, 2011; one son, Tim Conkel; two brothers, Ray Conkel, Bill Conkel, and one brother in infancy. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Harrison-Furnace Cemetery in Minford with Zach Conkel officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.