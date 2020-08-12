Clara Tolbert

FRANKLIN FURNACE-Clara Ester Tolbert, 76, of Franklin Furnace passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Clara was born March 5, 1944 in Lucasville to the late Esther Hamilton and Clara Opal Johnson Hamilton. She was of the Nazarene faith. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Tolbert who passed away July 29, 2011, whom she married May 5, 1985 in Greenup, KY and a brother, Earl Hamilton. Clara is survived by a daughter, Ruth (John) Tolbert Secrist; a sister, Verna Hamilton and a granddaughter, Ceceilia Jo Secrist.

Services will be 11:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 and one hour before the service on Friday. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. Masks and social distancing are required at visitation and the service. The funeral home will not provide masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.