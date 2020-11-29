1/
Clarence Norris
STOUT —Clarence Noble Norris, 78, of Stout, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Fri., Nov. 27, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Chatham, a son of the late John David and Edna Brinker Norris.

Clarence retired from the ODNR where he was a water treatment technician and he attended New Beginnings Church of God in West Portsmouth. He had formerly worked 13 years with the N&W Railway Co. and at the Sohio Gas Station located at Gallia & Waller Streets in Portsmouth.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Martha Isabel Newberry Norris, whom he married in Wedowee, AL on Dec. 8, 1967; four children, Gerald (Sherri) Norris and Paula Talbert, all of Portsmouth; Jeannette Norris of Stout and Christine Norris of Friendship; siblings, Karl (Loretta) Norris of Sanford, FL and Julia (David) Ford of New Boston; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was also preceded in death by two daughters, Julie Ann and Sherry Dawn Norris; five siblings, Donald, Wesley and Roy Norris, Thelma Fisher and Joyce Stanley; and a grandson, Joseph Talbert.

Private services will be held at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Jim Lens officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held when restrictions on social gatherings are lifted.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church of God, 227 Maple St., West Portsmouth, OH 45663.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
