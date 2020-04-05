NEW BOSTON - Clarence "Buddy" Edward Raike, age 83, of New Boston, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was born April 2, 1937 in Quincy, Kentucky to Clarence S. and Maudie (Arthur) Raike. "Buddy" worked in the Union with the Shipfitters in Baltimore, MD, was a member of the Local #274 Sheet Metal Trades in New Jersey, and did gas conversions across the country. He was a race car mechanic and retired as an Auto Body Repair Technician. Buddy was a member of the New Boston Eagles Aerie - 2271 since 1977 where he was a Golden Age Eagle.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty (Hall) Raike; sons, Donnie (Tamie) Raike and Eddie Raike, both of New Boston; daughter, Dana Raike of New Boston; three grandchildren, Amber (Joe) Johnson of South Webster, Ashley Adkins of New Boston, Shelton Raike of New Boston; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Kaden Perkins, both of South Webster; nephews, Wayne and Tim Kegley of Texas; niece, Tracie Sheets of Lancaster; his canine walking companions, Chloe and Quincy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Kegley and Joyce Sheets; nephew, Mike Kegley.

The family would like to give special thanks to Brent Munn from SOMC Hospice, the entire Hospice team, also to SOMC employees of the Rehab Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to SOMC Hospice.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Fond memories of Buddy and expressions of condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.