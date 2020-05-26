BLUE CREEK-Clarence "Dink" Rollins Jr., 66 of Blue Creek, died Sunday May 24, 2020 at The Pavilion of Piketon. He was born December 17, 1953 in Portsmouth to the late Clarence Rollins Sr. and Joan Bivens Rollins who survives. Along with his father he was preceded in death by a son Jeremy Eric Rollins.Dink was a graduate of Portsmouth West High and was a softball coach for many years. He retired from ODNR where he was an operator.Along with his mother Joan, Dink is survived by a son Brent Gregory Rollins, a daughter, Kimberly (Kaleb) Knore, 2 brothers; Jerry (Sue) Rollins and Indian (Denise) Rollins, a granddaughter Sara Campbell and he was impatiently waiting on the birth of his grandson. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside services will 12:30 PM Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth on Wednesday from 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and The Pavilion for their wonderful care. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Pavilion, heartland Hospice and The 858's. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.