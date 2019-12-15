NORTH MORELAND-Clarence Skeens, Jr., 91, of North Moreland, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born in Wayne County, WV, he was a son of the late Clarence Skeens, Jr. and Inez Woods Skeens and was a retired crane operator with Standard Slag in New Boston.

Junior was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of Western Sun Masonic Lodge.

Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Ida Mae and Ilene.

Surviving are three sons, Steve (Alesia) Skeens of Portsmouth, Herb (Sharon) Skeens of Cincinnati and Jody (Teresa) Skeens of Wheelersburg; three daughters, Cyndi (Rick) Schmeig and Margie Layne, all of Cincinnati and Kim Long of West Union; his former wife, Virginia Wainscott of Cincinnati; a sister, Lucille Roberts of Rittman; twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A Masonic service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE followed by a funeral service. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

A gathering will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.