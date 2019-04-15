Obituary
Clayton Crabtree

CLAYTON CRABTREE

LUCAVILLE — Clayton Crabtree, 49, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 of natural causes at his residence.

He was born December 8, 1969 in Elyria, Ohio a son of Mary Louise Meadows Crabtree of Lucasville and the late Michael Dean Crabtree.

Clayton devoted his life to taking care of his family and was a 1988 Northwest High School graduate. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
