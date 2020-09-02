LUCASVILLE-Clifford Wolfe III, 76, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born August 22, 1944 in Oakland, California, a son of the late Clifford and Esther Lorraine Chambers Wolfe Jr.

Cliff was a former US Navy Seal during the Viet Nam War, retired as Command Sergeant Major of the US Army, and was the former Public Service Director for the City of Portsmouth. Cliff was recruited by the Japanese to master Narrow Groove Welding for the Babcock & Wilcox Company of Canton, Ohio. He was the first computer welder in the United States and at the time one of the top three welders in America. He was a member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Uhl Wolfe, whom he married July 6, 1968 in St. Paul, Minnesota; two daughters, Stefanie (Norman) Thurmer and Heidi Wolfe both of Wheelersburg; one son, Mathias Wolfe of Lucasville; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville where military rites will be provided by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call an hour prior to the Celebration.