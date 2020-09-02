1/1
Clifford Wolfe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCASVILLE-Clifford Wolfe III, 76, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born August 22, 1944 in Oakland, California, a son of the late Clifford and Esther Lorraine Chambers Wolfe Jr.

Cliff was a former US Navy Seal during the Viet Nam War, retired as Command Sergeant Major of the US Army, and was the former Public Service Director for the City of Portsmouth. Cliff was recruited by the Japanese to master Narrow Groove Welding for the Babcock & Wilcox Company of Canton, Ohio. He was the first computer welder in the United States and at the time one of the top three welders in America. He was a member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Uhl Wolfe, whom he married July 6, 1968 in St. Paul, Minnesota; two daughters, Stefanie (Norman) Thurmer and Heidi Wolfe both of Wheelersburg; one son, Mathias Wolfe of Lucasville; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville where military rites will be provided by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call an hour prior to the Celebration.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved