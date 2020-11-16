CLAYTON, DE-Clifton L. Kennedy, 43, of Clayton, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was born on September 11, 1977, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Mona Washington and Vincent Kennedy, Sr. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1995, and joined the United States Army in 1999. During his military career, Clifton earned many accolades through his hard work, determination, and sacrifice; retiring in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mona Washington and brother, Julian Kennedy.

Clifton is survived by his wife, Laura Whitebread Kennedy; son, Coltin Kennedy; father, Vincent Kennedy, Sr. (Venetta); siblings, Ryan Washington, Vincent Kennedy, Jr., Carmalita Williams, Tamisha Kennedy, Sonya Steen, Jalen Kennedy, Josh Lisath, Cristin Lisath; and many extended family members.