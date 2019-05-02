CLINT ARTHUR

SCIOTOVILLE — On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Clint Arthur, 86 years young, passed from this life into the life he had so looked forward to. He grew up in Swauger Valley, born on November 9, 1932 to Milton and Ella (Burns) Arthur. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the Army and served on the front lines as a cook during the Korean conflict where he was awarded three silver stars. Upon returning home he attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC where he studied theology. Clint was an extraordinary man of many talents. In addition to being a shoe-cutter, he was a photographer, a baker, and a carpet cleaner, he loved to sing and play music, played many different sports, and enjoyed pie baking and cake decorating.

Clint attended Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth, OH where he interpreted for the deaf. He had a love for the deaf and rejoiced when they came to know Christ. He served many weeks throughout the years at Bill Rice Ranch Deaf Camp. For over 23 years he was a member of the Greater Scioto Valley Emmaus Community where he spent many weekends leading music so that others could have a closer relationship with Jesus. He also loved playing in the Appalachian Christian Hillbilly Band.

Clint is survived by his wife, Pat (Green) Arthur; sons, Michael Arthur of Sciotoville, Dan (Joanie) Arthur of Sciotoville, Jeff (Venisia) Arthur of TX, Scott Arthur of CA; daughter, Sheri (Mike) Blalock of TX; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren including Maeve Feeman, who he and Pat were raising; and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson; brothers, Frank, Jim, Roy, and Herman; sisters, Iona and Edna; and his former wife, Leona (Wallen) Arthur.

Clint was a servant of his Lord Jesus Christ, a devoted husband, a beloved father, a Papee, an uncle, and an incredible daddy. He loved his family and was proud of their musical talents, but he especially felt blessed that they followed in his footsteps to serve Jesus. He loved laughter and family gatherings. He didn't know a stranger and welcomed anyone who graced his door with a homemade pie or a meal. He was the ultimate example of kindness and generosity, a friend to many, and a positive influence on all he met. Clint had a desire to see people accept Jesus and fearlessly asked anyone he met if they had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ in order to make people aware of their need for the Lord. He was so loved and will be fiercely missed.

Funeral services for Clint will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth with Reverend Richard North and Reverend Michael Blalock officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg with military rites provided by Minford Post #471, American Legion. Friends may call on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories of Clint and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.