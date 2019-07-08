CLODIE MCDANIEL

LUCASVILLE — Clodie Marie McDaniel, 88, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 22, 1930 in Ashville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clayton and Jane Carr Lundy.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Miller's Run Church.

Clodie was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl McDaniel, November 22, 2017; one son, Michael McDaniel; four sisters, Irene Kronk, Bessie Porter, Louise McGeehan, and Norma Jean Kronk; and one brother, Richard Lundy.

She is survived by two daughters, Rose Marie McDaniel of Lucasville and Linda Jane Pierman of Las Vegas, Nevada; and one son, Joseph McDaniel of Lucasville; one granddaughter, Jessica Wright; one great-granddaughter, Melanie Wright; and one sister, Lacreda Okerman of Bradenton, Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Miller's Run Church with Bob Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the funeral Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.