SOUTH WEBSTER - Clorene E. Cameron, age 86, of South Webster, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born January 10, 1934 in South Webster to Ronald and Alice (Slack) Weaver. Clorene was a proud graduate of South Webster High School. She worked at the Williams Shoe factory and was subsequently employed as a social worker with Scioto Residential Services. She never knew a stranger and had many friends. She was a fan of Patsy Cline and Elvis and she loved to sing. She was an active member at Frederick Freewill Baptist Church.

Clorene is survived by her son, Stephen Smith of South Webster; stepdaughter, Kay Cameron of Galion, OH; grandchildren, Travis Bradford and his wife Kristina of Portsmouth, Eric Bradford and his wife Rayshell of Virgie, KY, Tiffany Stombock and her husband Jay of West Portsmouth; six great-grandchildren; and special son-in-law, Guy Farley of West Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Glay" Cameron in 2019; children, Vikki Bradford, Elaine Smith, and Deborah Smith; brothers, Gene, Bill, Jerry, Roger, and Larry Weaver.

Funeral services for Clorene will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Rusty Larter officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may visit with her family at the funeral home from 10 – 11:00 prior to the funeral. Fond memories of Clorene and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.