NEW BOSTON-Clotine Finis Stephenson, 90, of New Boston, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born in Portsmouth Jan. 2, 1930, a daughter of the late John Quincy Adams and Bertha Meadows Bonner. Clotine had worked for the Blackburn's Super Market for 17 years where she ran the flower and gift shop. She was the last living founding member of the Church of God of Prophecy in New Boston.

Also preceding her in death on March 18, 1999 was her husband Gareld Gilbert Stephenson, whom she married in New Boston on June 21, 1947 and her son Larry Michael Stephenson.

Clotine is survived by her son; Gary Gilbert (Wanda) Stephenson of New Boston and

her daughter, Lana Joy Stephenson of Panama City, FL; one sister, Janet Bonner Ramey of Sevierville, TN, 5 grandchildren, Gary Lee Stephenson, Jeffery W. Stephenson, Ashley Burchett, Michael K. Stephenson, Amy Parden and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Teresa Stephenson of Wheelersburg.

Funeral services will be held noon Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Michael Dempsey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10A.M.until the noon funeral hour. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy in New Boston.

