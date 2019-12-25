PORTSMOUTH-Clyde Elton Loop Sr., 69, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. He was born November 30, 1950 in Portsmouth, to the late Russell and Sally (Mullins) Loop.

Clyde was a retired construction worker and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a very decorated soldier, having earned two Purple Hearts, a Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Pistol Expert Badge, Rifle Expert Badge, 2 Over Seas Bars, and 3 Service Bars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy (Crisp) Loop and three brothers, David, Leon, and Paul Loop.

He is survived by his children, Brandy Campbell (Josh), Tracy Adkins (Rick Jones), Clyde Loop Jr., and ex son-in-law, Jerry Adkins. He is also survived by his dearly cherished grandchildren, Cody and Haven Adkins and Kaitlyn Campbell, his sister, Sue Stiles (Raymond), his sisters-in-law, Sherry Stroud (Todd), Tina Hiles (Brent), and Linda Pack (Tom), and his beloved dogs, Peanut and Milo.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Kenny Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, where graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. A visitation for friends and family will be on Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, and again one hour before the service.